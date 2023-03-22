Man's death at Citrus Heights Apartment being investigated as homicide

CITRUS HEIGHTS - Police in Citrus Heights are investigating a man's death after his body was discovered Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a deceased adult male around 6:45 pm. inside an apartment building on the 7800 block of Sayonara Drive. They arrived to find a man who was dead from his injuries.

Detectives took over the investigation and gathered evidence from the location. Witnesses were also interviewed. The deceased has not been identified as the authorities are yet to notify the next of kin.

Investigators say that the incident does not seem to be a random event, and there is no immediate danger to the community. A portion of Sayonara Drive was closed down in both directions for several hours while investigators and crime scene specialists processed the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities will release additional details as they become available. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is urged to contact the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers anonymous tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP. Tips leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward.