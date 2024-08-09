Suspect arrested in Arden Arcade double stabbing that left 1 person dead

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say they have now arrested a suspect after a deadly stabbing in Sacramento County.

Back on the morning of Aug. 4, Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies found two men – one in his 30s and another in his 60s – had been stabbed in the face near El Camino and Howe avenues.

The man in his 30s was left in critical condition; he died days later, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the other victim was expected to survive his injuries.

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that they had arrested Kyrie Woodsrichardson in connection to the stabbings. He has been arrested on a charge of homicide and is being held without bail.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.