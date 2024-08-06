Man dies after Arden Arcade double stabbing, sheriff says; 2nd man still hospitalized

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say one of the people who was stabbed in the face over the weekend in Sacramento County has now died.

The incident happened Sunday morning near El Camino and Howe avenues.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies found that two men – one in his 30s and another in his 60s – had been stabbed. The man in his 30s was originally reported to have been in critical condition.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced that the man in his 30s had died.

The other victim is expected to survive, but deputies noted that he remains hospitalized as of Tuesday.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.