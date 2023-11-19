Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in a Fairfield crash ruled a homicide

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

FAIRFIELD - A suspect was arrested in connection with a crash that was ruled a homicide after an autopsy last month, the Fairfield Police Department announced on Sunday. 

Ryan Moreno, 47, was arrested for murder in connection with a crash that turned into a homicide investigation in Fairfield in October, police said. 

On October 13, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Cement Hill, west of Peabody Road. Police believed the truck left the road and crashed into several buildings. 

The 44-year-old driver from Oakland was found ejected from the vehicle. 

Less than a week later, police said the case was being investigated as a homicide following an autopsy. 

Police said one bullet was found in the man's body. They said they believed the crash was a result of a shooting. 

The motive remains under investigation. 

Moreno was arrested with the help of the FBI, Solano County Violent Crime Task Force and the Vacaville Police Department. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 4:24 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.