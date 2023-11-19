Suspect arrested in a Fairfield crash ruled a homicide

FAIRFIELD - A suspect was arrested in connection with a crash that was ruled a homicide after an autopsy last month, the Fairfield Police Department announced on Sunday.

Ryan Moreno, 47, was arrested for murder in connection with a crash that turned into a homicide investigation in Fairfield in October, police said.

On October 13, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Cement Hill, west of Peabody Road. Police believed the truck left the road and crashed into several buildings.

The 44-year-old driver from Oakland was found ejected from the vehicle.

Less than a week later, police said the case was being investigated as a homicide following an autopsy.

Police said one bullet was found in the man's body. They said they believed the crash was a result of a shooting.

The motive remains under investigation.

Moreno was arrested with the help of the FBI, Solano County Violent Crime Task Force and the Vacaville Police Department.