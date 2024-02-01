Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in 2023 Yuba City shooting that left 17-year-old hurt

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

YUBA CITY – An arrest has now been made in a Sutter County car-to-car shooting that left a 17-year-old hurt last year.

The original incident happened on Sept. 2 along the 1500 block of Countryside Drive in Yuba City. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported drive-by shooting.

Deputies soon found that a teenager had been hurt in the shooting. That teen was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives have continued to investigate the incident and, on Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that they had identified and arrested the suspect.

The sheriff's office revealed that they had served the suspect, 20-year-old Yuba City resident Alfonso Banuelos, a warrant on Wednesday. A firearm was also found in the search, deputies said.

Banuelos has been booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing four counts of attempted murder and several other charges. His bail has been set at $1,000,000. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 9:15 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.