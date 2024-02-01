Suspect arrested in 2023 Yuba City shooting that left 17-year-old hurt

YUBA CITY – An arrest has now been made in a Sutter County car-to-car shooting that left a 17-year-old hurt last year.

The original incident happened on Sept. 2 along the 1500 block of Countryside Drive in Yuba City. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported drive-by shooting.

Deputies soon found that a teenager had been hurt in the shooting. That teen was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives have continued to investigate the incident and, on Thursday, the sheriff's office announced that they had identified and arrested the suspect.

The sheriff's office revealed that they had served the suspect, 20-year-old Yuba City resident Alfonso Banuelos, a warrant on Wednesday. A firearm was also found in the search, deputies said.

Banuelos has been booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing four counts of attempted murder and several other charges. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.