1 teen shot in Yuba City, masked drive-by shooting suspect at large

YUBA CITY - A shooting suspect is on the loose and a 17-year-old is recovering after a car-to-car shooting in Yuba City Saturday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Countryside Drive.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office describes the suspect's car as a blue Toyota minivan.

"I am scared about my safety, my family's safety," said Kamaljit Kaur, who lives on the street where the shooting happened.

Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood told CBS13 the suspect was masked in the passenger seat of the blue Toyota minivan, and the driver was unmasked and described as an Indian or Hispanic male.

"That is a little unusual," said Smallwood. "Not something that we normally see, especially when the driver did not have a mask."

Smallwood believes the people in both cars knew each other and it was an isolated incident.

"It was kids, adolescents that were getting shot car to car," said one woman who did not want to be identified who lives on the street. "That's unheard of in this area."

Kaur said the quiet street has recently been burdened with some ruckus.

"A lot of cars playing with their cars, making donuts over there, in the same place," Kaur said.

Smallwood said they have had calls in the area in the past, but nothing that is consistent.

"It is still a good neighborhood," Smallwood said.

Still, the shooting has some people on the street changing their habits.

"It is scary because sometimes my parents are just walking evening time or morning time," said Kaur. "After that, I am like I do not go for a walk with my dog, no."

They are trying to understand why what is being called a targeted attack happened here.

"What was the altercation so serious that they couldn't engage in a conversation, and they had to take guns to a situation, to a neighborhood?" said one woman.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting but is expected to survive.

Investigators are confident they will solve this case soon but are still asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

If you know anything about this case, call the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at (530) 822-2245.