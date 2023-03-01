Call Kurtis Investigate: Will sharing this story help solve the summer murder of corey shearer?

Search still on for suspect in shooting death of Ione resident Corey Shearer

RANCHO CORDOVA - An investigation has quickly gone cold in the summer killing of 20-year-old Corey Shearer at a Rancho Cordova house party.

Sacramento sheriff's detectives released a high-quality video in January of a person of interest. However, it was overshadowed by news coverage of flooding and epic storms.

Shearer, his girlfriend Lexi Buetow, and a group of friends went to the Friday night party on Ramsgate Way on the night of August 5. She admits they didn't know who was behind the party, but says it was common for her friends from Amador County to attend parties like this one that they saw posted on social media.

"We would find these parties on Snapchat," she said. "And we would just get a group of us together and go."

Buetow says Corey went into the party first as she and the group waited outside for more friends. A few minutes later, she says Corey walked out. A man in front of him pulled a gun and shot Corey several times in the face.

"Without any hesitation, the guy in front of Corey turns around and shoots him multiple times," she recalls. "The first thing I thought of was, 'oh my God, that was Corey.' And then my mind kind of went blank for a second."

She says she never saw the suspect's face. She rushed to Corey and started CPR. She also dialed 911. Corey didn't make it.

Buetow and Corey's mom Crystal say he had no enemies and loved everyone.

"He was a friendly, outgoing, fun person, and did not have problems," said Crystal Shearer. "(He) did not look for problems or try to start problems with people."

"He was so funny," Buetow said. "Oh my goodness. One of the funniest people I think I've ever met in my life."

Detectives have yet to determine a motive. They confirmed the birthday party was posted to Snapchat and the people who lived in that home have provided statements and remained cooperative.

Despite dozens being at the party who were roughly between 15 and 25 years old, detectives say the case quickly went cold. Many of those who attended were underage and hesitant to cooperate. Detectives turned to the public in early January, calling a news conference to generate more leads.

"Our detectives are at this proverbial dead end, where we need the public's help on this," said Sgt. Amar Gandhi. "Witnesses stated he was wearing all-black clothing and wearing a black face mask."

They released surveillance video from a neighbor's security camera of an unmasked person of interest, jumping a fence and pacing in a yard.

"Parents were asking you talk to your kids if you know that they might have been there," Sgt. Gandhi said during the January news conference. "Ask them, go through their phones. They might have even taken an innocuous picture."

Crystal Shearer tearfully pleaded with the same parents.

"Please take a moment to think about your own child, your child who you love more than life yourself," she said.

"He has killed one of the most amazing human beings I met in my entire life," Buetow said. "For the love of God, please say something. Tell somebody."

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).