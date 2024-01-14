Suspect arrested for negligently discharging a gun at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO - A man has been arrested in an investigation into an accidental discharge of a gun at the Arden Fair Mall on December 16, the Sacramento Police Department told CBS13.

The 20-year-old man, Jose Garciacorona of Marysville, was arrested on January 10. Sacramento police served a warrant at his home and vehicle that day, uncovering evidence that led to the arrest.

On December 16, dispatch received multiple calls from people who said they heard a gunshot, leading to people leaving the mall.

A 22-year-old who initially thought he was injured from shattered glass was injured after his leg was likely hit by shrapnel.

Police found a mark on the second floor of the ground and security cameras helped them get a clearer idea of what happened.

Garciacorona was booked into jail for negligent discharge of a firearm and for possessing a loaded firearm in public.

The police department said the arrest was made possible through extensive collaboration with Arden Fair Mall and its staff.