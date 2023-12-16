Police respond to "juvenile disruption" at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO - An Arden Fair Mall spokesperson said a "juvenile disruption" led to a police response Saturday night.

CBS13 had a crew at the scene who saw about 20 people run out yelling that they heard a gun around 6:30 p.m.

The Sacramento Police Department said it received reports of shots fired at the mall and responded to the scene. They said there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims.

Mall spokesperson says this was a "juvenile disruption" and now, outside Arden Fair Mall there are 4 Sac PD vehicles + mall security car. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/In6PQDmYr7 — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) December 17, 2023

Police had taped off an area for about 45 minutes to investigate an area inside the mall. At about 7:45 p.m., the scene was cleared.

The mall remained open during the investigation and will remain open for its normal business hours.