Police respond to "juvenile disruption" at Arden Fair Mall
SACRAMENTO - An Arden Fair Mall spokesperson said a "juvenile disruption" led to a police response Saturday night.
CBS13 had a crew at the scene who saw about 20 people run out yelling that they heard a gun around 6:30 p.m.
The Sacramento Police Department said it received reports of shots fired at the mall and responded to the scene. They said there is no evidence of a shooting or any victims.
Police had taped off an area for about 45 minutes to investigate an area inside the mall. At about 7:45 p.m., the scene was cleared.
The mall remained open during the investigation and will remain open for its normal business hours.
