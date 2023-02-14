Subject at center of arrest warrant killed in officer-involved shooting in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY — A suspect was shot dead by law enforcement as a SWAT Team served an arrest warrant in Yolo County, authorities said Tuesday.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said no officials were injured in the shooting.

Very few details on the situation have been released at this time.

The SWAT team is comprised of officers from the Woodland and West Sacramento police departments as well as deputies from the county Sheriff's Office. Since the Davis Police Department has no members in the SWAT team, they will be taking the lead on the investigation into the shooting.

This is a developing story.