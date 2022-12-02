How has the heavy rain impacted Christmas tree shopping?

WEST SACRAMENTO — 'Tis the season to shop for Christmas trees — but has this week's storm dampened holiday spirits? Not for the employees setting up shop.

In West Sacramento, Chad Erickson woke up and sized up his Christmas tree lot.

"We don't mind the rain. It's the wind that really tears us up," he said.

Erickson leaves the trees down. Last year, he had no choice.

"On the last day, we had a huge tornado come through, it seems like. [It] tore our tent and everything else," he said.

Down the road in Fairfield, they were righting the reindeer.

A team at another tree lot took the time to prep hundreds of trees while the rain poured.

"The group of guys out here are happy and joyful they are outside instead of inside," one of them said. "I actually enjoy it."

Despite the weather, work continues.

Mother Nature and Old Man Winter are together for the most wonderful time of the year.

Erickson said it's the season for selling, and rain just means more turnover.

"We are covered a little bit," he said of his tree lot. "[People] seem to be quicker when they come, quicker when they're picking the trees and get them out of here."