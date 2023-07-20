Stockton Unified offers big signing bonuses to recruit more teachers

STOCKTON — Local school districts are scrambling to fill open positions in time for the new school year. Stockton Unified School District (SUSD) is trying to beat out its competitors by offering some big signing bonuses of $7,000-$10,000.

On Wednesday, SUSD hosted a job fair at Flora Arca Mata Elementary School where recruiters interviewed candidates on the spot.

"Right now, we are at about 5% vacancy," said SUSD Director of Recruiting Sherry Jackson. "That seems to be the norm for the area."

It is no secret the pandemic changed education. From learning loss to isolation, Jackson said coming back to the classroom has been a challenge not just for students but teachers too, which has contributed to the nationwide shortage.

"It is like a fresh career for them," said Jackson. "They have really had to change their game."

Jackson said the bonuses are already helping attract new candidates.

"It means that we are being recognized and acknowledged," said Savannah Navarrete who teaches for Stockton Unified.

Jackson said the biggest vacancies are with classroom teachers, specifically special education teachers including Mod/Severe and Autism.

"Working with special needs children takes a lot of patience, and people feel they think it's a little harder in the sense," said Navarette.

Navarette is making the switch from being an associate teacher of preschool to third through fifth grade special education within SUSD.

"It is more rewarding on my end, I feel," said Navarrete.

Jackson said the amount the district is offering for the hiring bonuses and benefit packages is unheard of.

In the past, Stockton Unified has been under fire for its management of funds -- a fraud investigation was launched by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office in April — and for sending teachers to a conference in Las Vegas last month using Title 1 money.

So where are the dollars coming from to offer the competitive bonuses? Jackson said it's ESSER funds, or COVID dollars, that they dedicated to recruiting.

"Everything that we do, we want to serve our kids," said Jackson.

Navarrete said she believes many teachers will invest the bonuses back into their classrooms.

The signing bonus is not just for schoolteachers, but also for school counselors, psychologists, speech and language pathologists, and school nurses.