Stockton Unified under investigation by DA after reports of fraud, financial mismanagement

STOCKTON — The Stockton Unified School District is coming under investigation by the district attorney's office after a scathing report that found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement by the district.

"I was not aware that there was going to be this press conference today," Stockton Unified Interim Superintendent Traci Miller said Monday.

Miller was caught off guard after the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced an independent investigation of the district.

The announcement, which lasted less than three minutes, comes after two grand jury reports and a state audit that found evidence of fraud, financial mismanagement and poor business practices.

In that 45-page audit, it found more than 64 transactions made by the board from July 2019 to April 2022 — more than half had no purchase orders or formal approvals. It also found 96% had no documents for competitive bidding or requests for proposals to find better deals.

The audit also named former Superintendent John Ramirez, Jr., the former chief business officer, and former members of the board of trustees.

District Attorney Ron Freitas said the investigation — which involves his office, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI — will not be limited to only the findings of that report.

Interim Superintendent Traci Miller says she welcomes the investigation.

"From day one as interim superintendent, I have said that anything that needs to be rectified we will face it head-on," she said. "We look forward to having all reports clear and accurate so we can focus on our number one purpose, and that is student learning and achievement."

For months now, Stockton Unified town hall meetings have been filled with worried residents demanding answers from trustees.

While this independent investigation is in its early stage, Miller has this message for parents with children enrolled in the district.

"Please don't let the adult issues get you sidetracked," she said. "Stay focused, get involved in your kids' schools."

As for the investigation, the DA's office encourages anyone to come forward with any tips or information that can help them.