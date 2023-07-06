Stockton store cites shoplifting, crime as reasons for closing

STOCKTON – Another retailer will close its doors. The owners of Regalo Bello say shoplifting and crime are to blame.

On Wednesday, long lines formed outside the niche store. Loyal shoppers say the decision is a loss for the community, yet, the owners say their safety was nearly on the line every day.

"I'm going to cry now, so, it's hard," said co-owner Stephanie Dondero.

She runs the shop with her sister Shaunna Conway-Brandt.

For more than 20 years, Regalo Bello offered French country-inspired décor along with clothes and gifts in Stockton.

"Things that nobody else had around – for sure, not in Stockton," said longtime shopper Debbie Shaughnessy.

Her friend Marcia Martinez echoed in agreement.

The owners recently announced plans to close their flagship store and will instead focus on expanding their Linden location. The reason? The store wrote on social media it has seen a rise in shoplifting and crime which took a mental toll on them.

"Every day, we had people stealing, shoplifting, just getting very aggressive to us, spitting on us," Dondero said. "It's really, really bad."

The store is not alone.

Stockton police told CBS13 there have been 20 calls for service reported at the Stonecreek Village Shopping Center.

In March 2021, it received a report of a strong-arm robbery at the boutique. Just on Monday, the department announced a shift in how it will respond to calls given an officer shortage.

Shoplifting incidents will now have to be either filed online or through a non-emergency line.

A National Retail Federation survey shows retail loss is nearly a whopping $100 billion problem. But it is not only concerned about merchandise. Shoplifting and organized retail crime do affect shoppers and stores.

"Retailers continue to report an increase on violence occurring during shoplifting events," said David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations.

Regalo Bello has tried to calmly escort shoplifters out, but the re-occurring problem became visible to customers.

"I've been in here when incidents have happened, and they needed to call security," Priscilla Williams said.

Young kids come in here with their backpacks on after school, and it's just sad," she said.

The store called the decision a source of relief while bittersweet.

"It's very disappointing that there's no punishment when things like this happen," Dondero said.