Stockton police staffing woes lead to "prioritization" of calls

STOCKTON – Lean and sustainability. Those are the words echoed repeatedly by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden during a press conference Monday that unveiled the department's prioritization plan.

Stockton's finest fights two frontlines: crime, and finding ways to recruit and retain officers.

"A lot of people are afraid," said longtime resident Ileana Garcia.

"We do need more police," Mark Pressler said.

Pressler said a lack of support from the community and due process are partly to blame for the slump of officers on the street nowadays.

Chief McFadden told CBS13 staffing is about 364, but the department is authorized for 485.

"I think one of the hurdles has been the fact that it's not very appealing to become an officer these days," he said. "We're under a lot of scrutiny."

While the city's top cop praised the work of the men and women behind the badge, he often referred to the department as lean.

As of now, officers will only respond to calls involving imminent danger or crimes in progress. Low-level offenses, such as vandalism, will need to be filed online or through a non-emergency line.

While the department is prioritizing calls, it is also leaning on the help of area partners like the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office by working on several task forces. Their most visible operation is the crackdown on sideshows.

Youth activist Lamar Scott is behind Pray for My City 209. He often partners with stakeholders around the city to help provide a release for children at teens while deterring them from life on the streets.

He said he remembers beat officers walking through his Stockton neighborhood as a child. His father, also a retired officer, embedded himself into the community.

"It wasn't just roll through looking for people breaking the laws and give tickets but actually to get out and connect with the community," Scott said.

While the chief launched community walks, Scott hopes Stockton police will expand its community policing. Staffing numbers may be down, but fighting crime has not stopped, according to the police chief.

The department reports its homicide solve rate is at 40 percent. Meanwhile, non-fatal injury shootings are down 28 percent while firearm seizures are at 343 so far in 2023.

"That just shows to a testament that we're not only responding for calls of service," he said. "They're getting that criminal element off the street."