Stockton police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI while off-duty

STOCKTON -- An arrest of one of their own.

Stockton police detective Andrew Donovan was booked on suspected DUI, after his fellow officers responded to reports of a vehicle stopped at an intersection for a long time, not moving.

"I was already just going to go to sleep and I heard the cops speaker saying, 'get out the way,' or something like that," neighbor Jessica Olives said.

Jessica Olives heard the police loudspeakers trying to alert the driver before officers found Donovan inside the car and arrested him for drunk driving. Police say he was off-duty in a non-city-issued vehicle.

Estella Gonzales lives on the block and says it is lined with families and young children.

"It's bad," Gonzales said. "Drunk driving is no good. It's no good, period."

Donovan rose to the rank of detective after joining the Stockon Police Department in 2008. He earned recognition as Employee of the Month in 2013 after he was credited for his driving in several successful police vehicle pursuits.

John Campanella is an attorney who exclusively represents individuals accused of DUI. He has represented police officers before.

"Everybody is aware that they're kind of under a microscope under those circumstances," Campanella said.

Convictions ordinarily allow for restricted driving privileges using an ignition interlock device to test for alcohol. That will not work for first responders.

"Obviously, law enforcement agencies are not going to permit ignition interlock devices to be installed in their vehicles," Campanella said.

Donovan is under arrest for suspected DUI. Now this detective will head to court as a defendant.

DUI fatalities across California are up year over year according to the most recent stats available.

Jail records show Donovan was released from custody on Thursday. He is on paid administrative leave.