Man, 39, dies after shooting in Stockton on N. California Street; homicide investigation underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – A man has died after being found shot in Stockton late Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded near N. California and Park streets just after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a person shot, Stockton police say. There, they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police say he later died.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

