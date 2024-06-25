3 die after man intentionally sets Stockton mobile home on fire, police say

STOCKTON — Detectives in Stockton are searching for a man accused of intentionally setting a mobile home on fire, killing a woman and two children early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded just after 6:30 a.m. to a suspected arson at a mobile home trailer in the area of Visalia Court and Harbor Street.

The three victims were found dead inside the trailer not long after

Detectives identified the suspect as Jose Carmona, 59. Carmona is accused of setting the trailer on fire while the victims were asleep inside.

Photo of Jose Carmona, 59 Stockton Police Department

Carmona has known aliases of Jose Carmona-Estrada, Roberto Giron-Giron, Felipe Ramirez Leon, Juan Alonzo-Alemndares, Juan Alonzo, Jose Avilla Cardona, and Andres Vecerra Torres.

Stockton police said Carmona should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately.

The identities of the victims have not been released.