Stockton mayoral candidates prioritize homelessness, election returns show 2 frontrunners

STOCKTON — The race for Stockton mayor is shaping out with two clear candidates in the lead: Tom Patti and Christina Fugazi. As of Wednesday evening, Patti had about 35% of the vote, Fugazi about 23%.

All six candidates have prioritized addressing the homeless crisis in their campaigns, and it is a big reason why so many people turned out to the polls this Super Tuesday.

"We have to take care of these people," said Bob Hawkins who lives in Stockton. "We can't just throw them out with the garbage."

On Wednesday, the Rotary Club of Stockton had over 100 volunteers cleaning up the homeless camps on Church Street.

Patti was part of the cleanup and told CBS13 that the biggest issue for Stockton is homelessness. Patti, a current San Joaquin County supervisor, has found that shelter and support services are the solution.

"I am very proud that I spearheaded the effort to shift from housing first waiting on federal dollars, move into a partnership locally so that we can do a shelter first approach in partnership with local non-profits," Patti said.

Homeless like David Ross said he would like to see more job opportunities downtown for the homeless.

"It needs to be dealt with for sure. there's too many of us out here," said Ross.

Ross is in and out of shelters — couch hopping, as he calls it.

"Not everybody wants to be in a shelter," he said. "Some people are comfortable out there."

Fugazi was unavailable to speak with CBS13 on Wednesday but has said in the past that her day-one priority in Stockton is safety by strengthening the police force and reducing crime in neighborhoods.

Homelessness is another issue she wants to tackle. On her campaign page, she says she will work on sustainable solutions that support those in need while maintaining the safety and cleanliness of the city.

"Wow, is there a solution? I don't know of anybody that's come up with one," said Bob Hawkins, who lives in Stockton. "I am all ears if someone has come up with one."

Patti and Fugazi both said that public safety and economic development are priorities for them along with homelessness.

In January 2022, the point-in-time survey showed there were nearly 900 homeless people in Stockton. Two years later, many people expect that number has grown.

There are roughly 800 shelter beds in the City of Stockton with about 500 to 600 coming online soon.

It will be a big race in November to see which candidate can gain the votes to put their plans into place.