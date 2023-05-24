Should the show go on? Proposed family-friendly drag show at Stockton children's park draws hours of city council public comment

STOCKTON — Should a proposed "family-friendly drag show" happen at a children's park in Stockton? That question sparked two hours of public comment on the divisive topic Tuesday night at a city council meeting.

The news of a drag show scheduled to happen in June at Pixie Woods Park was accidentally leaked when a draft flyer was posted to social media advertising the event, the event's organizer told CBS13 Monday.

A permit has not yet been approved for the event; the application process is not yet complete.

Still, the topic brought dozens of people to the city council's podium for public comment Tuesday, both in support and in opposition. Inside the chamber, every seat was filled as people poured out into the lobby of city hall, watching the meeting on a livestream.

"It's inappropriate in every single way," Stockton mother Elissa Mendoza told CBS13.

"Kids are going to learn about them anyway. Why not do it in a safe space involving your family?" asked Jonathan Lopez, manager of the San Joaquin Pride Center.

Lopez is applying for the permit to host the Pixie Woods drag performance after the park closes and in a private event. He said the show is for children and is not sexual.

"We've been doing family-friendly events for the past 15 years and no one has made a fuss about it," Lopez said.

Ben Slater is a drag queen who has performed in these family-friendly shows in San Joaquin County. He told CBS13 the content is tailored to the audience.

"Not all drag is for kids just like all music is not for kids, not all movies are for kids," Slater said. "But I know that the people involved in this all know what is appropriate for what setting."

From cheers to even tears, parents made their plea at the podium during public comment.

"Once we allow something to happen like this, to come to Stockton, we are going to lose our innocence, lose our children," said one mother through tears.

Kids themselves even spoke out.

"I love the drag queens so much and I hope they have a great day," one little girl said next to her mother at the podium, met with both a cheering and booing audience after her comment.

"These people are my family," said teenager Koda Grey, a supporter of the drag show.

City leaders paused the meeting Tuesday to answer this question: can the city stop an event like this from happening?

The answer from Stockton's city attorney: no. They cannot block a group from using a public facility for an event based on its message alone.

"All we are saying is take it out of Pixie Woods," said one mother in opposition at the podium.

"I want you to do what you want to do. Do the drag, but don't target our children," Mendoza told CBS13.

The show is stalled until a permit is approved, but the stage is set for debate to continue.