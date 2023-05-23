Proposed drag show at Stockton park faces opposition: "Going to have a screwed-up generation for life"

STOCKTON – City leaders are bracing for a heated controversy expected at Tuesday's city council meeting. It is a tug-of-war over a beloved children's park, Pixie Woods.

The question: should it be the backdrop of what is being called a family-friendly drag show during Pride Month?

"If they want to go do this with adults 18 and over or whatever, that's fine," said Jim Shoemaker, president of the San Joaquin County Republican Assembly. "They've had shows and guys doing this stuff."

The conservative organization is rallying support for people to oppose the event during the next public meeting. People have plenty to say about the idea.

"Small children – you're going to have a screwed-up generation for life," Roger Terry said. "You probably won't put that on the air but that's what I'm saying."

San Joaquin Pride Center is behind the event. Manager Jonathan Lopez told CBS13 the firestorm brewed before he submitted an application to the city Monday morning.

How did the backlash begin? The pride center said it accidentally leaked a draft flyer. Once it hit online, that is when tensions rose.

"We've done plenty of family and youth shows in a lot of different places in Stockton and no one has had a fuss about it, but because of the political climate, now they have something to say about it," he said.

CBS13 reached out to city hall for comment on the permitting process for events. The city manager's office explained the city rents its facilities to organizations that meet the criteria.

In this case, the drag show is private and scheduled to happen after hours.

"They have signs all over that you can't drink, that you can't smoke near a park — but drag queens you can?" Linda Sanchez said.

While the LGBTQ organization waits for approval, it is adamant the show will go on. It hopes people look beyond the performance.

"Not see it as something that is trying to sexualize or make things too adult," Lopez said. "We've been putting on family-friendly events that no one has had a big stink about for years."