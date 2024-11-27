Democrat Christina Fugazi claims victory in Stockton mayoral race, Republican Tom Patti has not conceded

STOCKTON — Democrat Christina Fugazi declared victory in the race for Stockton mayor against Republican Tom Patti.

CBS Sacramento reached out to Patti, who has not conceded the race. His campaign has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Fugazi said in a statement Wednesday:

"I am truly honored and excited to return to City Hall as Stockton's Mayor. I'm looking forward to collaborating closely with my fellow council members to ensure that the promises we've made are promises kept. It's essential that we tackle the issues head-on, prioritizing the needs of hardworking families. As a science teacher, I understand the importance of a disciplined approach—studying problems thoroughly and working diligently to find the right solutions. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work for our community."

Patti and Fugazi emerged from a group of six candidates as the two top vote-getters in the March primary in the race to replace current Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who lost his attempt to win a seat in Congress.

Ahead of that primary election, CBS Sacramento asked each candidate what their day-one priority would be when they took office.

Fugazi, a long-time educator and former city councilmember from 2015 to 2022, said she believed prioritizing community safety could transform Stockton into a thriving city. Stockton has previously been ranked among the most dangerous cities in America.

"I plan to address this pressing issue by immediately working to strengthen the police force through recruitment and retention efforts, enhancing community policing initiatives, and implementing strategies to reduce crime and improve public safety across all neighborhoods," she said.

Patti, who has served on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors since being elected in 2016, said his focus would be on homelessness.

"As supervisor, I took the initiative securing funds for a (shelter first) plan with support services by partnering with Stockton (and other cities). We now have the structure in place to fix this humanitarian crisis," Patti said.