California Rep. Josh Harder faces Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln in closely watched House race

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder and Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln are facing off in California's closely watched 9th Congressional District race, competing for a San Joaquin Valley seat that could help tip control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republicans hope to wrest control of the district from Harder, 38, who has served in Congress since 2018, when he defeated GOP incumbent Jeff Denham in the midterm elections to represent the 10th Congressional District. A Turlock native, Harder has represented California's 9th Congressional district since 2022's redistricting.

Lincoln, 44, has served as Stockton's mayor since 2020, when he unseated Democrat Michael Tubbs, who was the youngest person to lead the city and its first Black mayor. A Stockton native, Lincoln's previous political experience included an unsuccessful run in 2016 for California Assembly.

California's 9th Congressional district is centered in Stockton and includes most of San Joaquin County. Parts of Contra Costa and Sacramento counties are also currently part of the district, which leans Democratic. More than 43% of registered voters in the district are Democrats, with Republicans comprising about 30% of the electorate, according to data from California's Secretary of State.

Harder carried the district by a 55% to 45% margin in the 2022 election.