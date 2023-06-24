Stockton 99 Speedway providing alternative to street racing with Drift Day

"Get them off the street": Stockton residents react to Stockton 99 Drift Day

STOCKTON - The Stockton 99 Speedway is promoting Sunday's Drift Day in a different way this year: Getting sideshows off the streets and onto the racetrack.

Tony Noceti operates the Speedway and said they have been having Drift Days for 15 years now, but this time it has a different goal.

"Get off the street and do it here on the speedway," said Noceti. "It is fun and safe out here."

Many Stockton residents have told CBS13 they are tired of hearing the sound of screeching cars from sideshows on their streets.

"They are very dangerous inside the town, they should not be happening in the town," said one man who lives in Stockton.

Every car will need to go through a safety inspection before hitting the track and every driver will also need to wear a helmet.

Noceti said this event is more important with the uptick of donuts and ghost riders on the streets.

"It scars the properties and people can get killed out there and injured," said Noceti.

Stockton CHP and police could not tell us if there is any concern that drivers will take to the streets following Drift Day, but Noceti hopes this will not happen.

"We do not go for our group leaving here and doing it out on the street," said Noceti.

Authorities have been cracking down on sideshows in Stockton, arresting seven people and impounding 10 cars in March this year.

Stockton CHP told CBS13 the speedway's ticketed event is a much safer alternative to an uncontrolled street racing event. It also said it will aggressively pursue anyone who engages in these types of illegal activities, including those who simply participate as spectators.

"It is not so much to get the business, but to get them off the street," said Noceti. "That is the goal."

Sunday's Drift Day will have firefighters and paramedics on site in case of accidents. Spectators will also be in the stands as rookie and veterans hit the course.

Drift Day will be happening on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway located at 4105 Wilson Way in Stockton.

Here are more details on the event, including ticket prices for drivers, ride-along, pit pass, and spectators.

Noceti said the Speedway also has several other Drift Days on the calendar this year: July 22, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.