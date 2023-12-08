Stockton 7-Eleven robbery suspect beaten by clerks on video enters plea agreement

STOCKTON - A robbery suspect who was caught on camera attempting to steal from a Stockton 7-Eleven and was beaten by store clerks in August entered a plea agreement on Thursday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

On Thursday, 42-year-old Tyrone Frazier entered a plea agreement for a completed robbery and admitted to a prior strike, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to enter a mental health evaluation.

Frazier received the upper term of three years, but his sentencing was doubled to six years after he admitted to the prior strike.

Police said they responded to a report of vandalism and found Frazier in the convenience store located at the corner of Center and Market streets.

A video of store clerks beating Fraizer sparked a national conversation.