Stockton 7-Eleven robbery suspect beaten by clerks on video makes court appearance

STOCKTON – The man caught on a viral video of him attempting to steal from a Stockton 7-Eleven is scheduled for a mental health evaluation. Tyrone Frazier, 41, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if he understood his rights, he said, "I was asleep." The judge later asked him to read his rights and asked again if he understood, to which Frazier then said, yes.

He faces several charges connected to a series of robberies at the store, criminal threats and vandalism.

Earlier this week, the Stockton Police Department reported that officers responded to vandalism and located Frazier at the convenience store.

In court, CBS13 also learned the defendant was on probation leading up to his arrest. If convicted, prosecutors said it would mark his second strike.

The viral video of store clerks beating the would-be robber is sparking a national conversation about crime. On and offline, people have commended and condoned the store clerks' actions.

"He had it coming. I mean, come on, you're stealing," Michelle Soto said. "Like seriously, really? Consequences."

Others believed the employees' actions went too far.

"There are other ways that you can handle things without violence," Ashley Mays said.

With countless views on the video, questions raise about whether vigilantism could spike as people grow increasingly frustrated with crime and punishment. However, the prosecutors made it clear why the employees will not face criminal charges.

"As you guys saw on video, [Frazier] motioned to his belt and said he had a gun," said Lee Neve, an acting spokesperson for the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office. "So they obviously were fearful for their lives."

Yet, a civil lawsuit is possible, according to legal experts.

"There is a point the store owners could have subdued that individual without much violence," said Jennifer Mouzis, a criminal defense attorney.

With so much public scrutiny, could Frazier's defense team say it is impossible to get a fair trial?

"While it can be difficult to find 12 impartial jurors who have not seen this and not formed an opinion to judge it in court in San Joaquin County, it would be hard to find 12 people perhaps in other jurisdictions," Mouzis said.

While the court of public opinion deliberates, a courtroom appointed a mental health evaluation for Frazier.