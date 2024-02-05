State identifies potential housing for sexually violent predator William Stephenson to Placer County court

PLACER COUNTY — State officials say they found a potential place to house a sexually violent predator, but they are not yet prepared to reveal where.

The California Department of State Hospitals has been trying for months to find housing for William Stephenson, a legally designated sexually violent predator (SVP) whose crimes span decades.

On Monday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that state officials notified the county Superior Court of the potential location in a hearing. The state requested that the court authorize a financial hold while they vet the property.

The state said it would pay the owner of the property $7,000 a month just to hold it for them. The location of the property was not disclosed.

The next court hearing is set for March 25.

A California Assembly bill was brought forward last Friday that would ensure SVPs would not be released to the public as transients.

State officials have unsuccessfully tried to find suitable housing for Stephenson upon his release, and Stephenson was granted a court-ordered release as a transient in Placer County – where his most recent crimes occurred – with an RV or vehicle.

Stephenson has been up for release for months, and the community has voiced their frustrations over the possibility of him being released somewhere in the county.