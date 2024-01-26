Many voice concerns of placing sexually violent predator in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office, the district attorney's office and residents are all opposing the release of sexually violent predator William Stephenson. His crimes date back to the 1980s, but he was last released from custody to Roseville in 2014 before being arrested again for possession of child pornography.

Now, he's up for release again and Placer County does not want him back.

Placer County community members joined the district attorney's office and the sheriff's office in a public discussion with the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) to voice their concerns about Stephenson's release into Placer County.

"Having somebody like this released in our community is egregious," says a concerned resident at the public meeting.

Stephenson is a sexually violent predator. His heinous crimes have left him in prison for many years, and now he's under the care of the DSH. This comes after he was most recently arrested for failing his conditional release in 2017 on account of possession of child pornography.

"This individual already violated this a second time and to release him into this community puts us at a very high risk. Especially our children," said Placer County resident Wayne Nader.

"What we're expecting is the Department of State Hospitals will at some point tell us a location they've identified so that we can verify it and make sure our law enforcement partners can make sure that's an appropriate address," said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire.

Stephenson has been up for release for months. But no one knows what to do with him.

"the court has said he's paid his penance and he needs to find a place and what community would want him near their homes families children grandchildren," said Placer County Supervisor of District 5 Cindy Gustafson.

Officials and neighbors at Friday's meeting expressed their frustrations over what they're calling a lack of communication and lack of collaboration with the DSH.

"It's troubling the state doesn't seem to be receptive to our concerns it seems like they are forcing this onto us whether we like it or not," said Nader.

The DSH went into a closed 45-minute session after public comment, but ultimately nothing was decided on. DSH is supposed to give a 30-day notice to the community before releasing Stephenson.

"We're all on pins and needles waiting to let our citizens know this is happening and we don't know which part of our county. We have a very large county," said Gustafson.

Stephenson isn't originally from Placer County which adds to the frustration of residents who don't want him there. The DSH said he will be a transient release because he doesn't have a Placer County address.

He will not be left to roam the streets but will be placed in an RV or trailer. The location is still to be determined.

"As far as the transient status goes, that has been a concern of ours. Especially in the rural communities where we don't always have great internet and broadband. Will the GPS tracking work? Will they really know where he is?" questions Gustafson.

There's also worry over the large amount of visitors who frequent Placer County's rural areas for recreation.

Another hearing on Stephenson's release will be held on Feb. 5.