Stanislaus County shelter offering free adoptions all week for long-stay dogs

MODESTO – Dogs who have been in shelter care for over 30 days can be adopted for free this week in Modesto in an effort to find these long-stay pets a permanent home.

The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency wrote they have over 200 dogs in their car each week. Adoptions can be made in-person at their shelter location on Cornucopia Way and all adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

The agency is also offering several additional services to assist those considering adoption, including bonding rooms for people to meet the animals, and staff on-site to facilitate introductions between adopted dogs and current dogs with proof of a rabies vaccination.

Those who are unable to permanently adopt, but interested in supporting animals at the shelter are invited to foster or spend a day with a long-stay dog.

Anyone over the age of 18 who is interested in these programs can visit the shelter in person or indicate their interest via the agency's website.

All dogs are available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday, with Sunday open for adoptions only. Check their website for hours.