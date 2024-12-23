Stanislaus County reports its 1st human case of bird flu this year

STANISLAUS COUNTY — Public health officials on Monday reported the first case of bird flu in a person in Stanislaus County this year.

The individual, who officials said had contact with infected dairy cattle, experienced mild symptoms and was treated with antivirals.

According to Stanislaus County Public Health, the risk to the general public remains low.

Pasteurized dairy products are safe to consume as the pasteurization process kills the virus.

"While the risk to the general population remains low, we want to ensure that those working with infected animals take proper precautions by using PPE," said Dr. Thea Papasozomenos, Stanislaus County's public health officer. "Exposed workers who have symptoms can reach out to Public Health if they need assistance getting evaluated and tested."

Symptoms of the bird flu include eye redness, coughing, sore throat, fever, trouble breathing, diarrhea, vomiting and muscle or body aches.

In mid-December, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation over an increasing number of bird flu cases in the state and across the country.

That same day, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the nation's first severe illness in a person due to bird flu.

Public health officials said the H5N1 strain of bird flu is what has been causing outbreaks on dairy and poultry farms across the country. Dozens of dairy farms in California's Central Valley have been impacted.