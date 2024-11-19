Stanislaus County RV retailer says new California motorhome regulation could impact his business

New motorhome regulations in 2025 will make it harder to buy motorhomes in Stanislaus County

New motorhome regulations in 2025 will make it harder to buy motorhomes in Stanislaus County

New motorhome regulations in 2025 will make it harder to buy motorhomes in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY — New emission rules on diesel vehicles next year could make it harder to sell new motorhomes in California.

California's Advanced Clean Truck regulations wouldn't outright ban RVs in the state. It would require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty vehicles that weigh over 8,500 pounds, including motorhomes, to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission vehicles each year.

This means that those manufacturers won't be able to sell motorhome makers gas-powered frames. There are currently no electric versions.

Neil Arrami, the owner of Best RV Center in Turlock, said the regulations would impact his business.

"To be honest with you, we will lose half of our business and the customers, unfortunately, in the state of California, they will not be able to buy it and even they cannot buy from outside. So it's going to be hurting the customer as well as the business. Not just the business, also the customers."

California Air Resources Board said in a statement to CBS13: