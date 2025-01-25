Watch CBS News
Stabbing in west Roseville leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized; suspect in custody

ROSEVILLE – A suspect is in custody after a woman died and a man was hospitalized after they were stabbed in west Roseville Saturday morning, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to Preservation Street and Castleton Way in west Roseville around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. 

By the afternoon, deputies said a woman died and a man was in critical condition after they were stabbed. 

Deputies were searching for a suspect but said they had a suspect in custody by 3:30 p.m. 

The suspect was not identified, but deputies said they coordinated with the Vacaville Police Department to arrest him. They said he would be transported back to Placer County. 

