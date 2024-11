Highway 16 blocked near Woodland after deadly crash

YOLO COUNTY – A deadly crash is under investigation on Highway 16 north of Woodland on Wednesday.

The incident happened a little after 10 a.m. near the Highway 16 offramp to County Road 18.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that two vehicles were involved.

Officers later confirmed that at least one person had died.

Due to the crash, westbound Highway 16, just west of CR-18, is blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given.