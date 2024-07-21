Southern California man arrested after Ceres police chase suspect in stolen vehicle

CERES – A man out of Southern California was arrested after a police chase in Stanislaus County on Friday morning, police said Sunday.

A Ceres police officer located an occupied stolen vehicle near E. Hatch Road and Mitchell Road around 5:15 a.m.

When the officer tried to pull the suspect over, they took off, initiating a chase in and around the Ceres area.

The pursuit continued to the Turlock area, where police tried to complete a PIT maneuver, but the driver regained control of the vehicle.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Chhay Hisocanphaktra of Stockton, rammed the front end of a police vehicle in an attempt to get away.

Hisocanphaktra was then taken into custody after police disabled the vehicle.

A records check showed Hisocanphaktra was on post-release community supervision out of Orange County. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on numerous felony charges.

No officers were injured.