2 children drown in pool at South San Jose home daycare

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/2/23 PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/2/23 07:19

SAN JOSE – Two children drowned and one child was rescued after falling into a pool at a residential daycare in South San Jose Monday morning.

Police told KPIX that they responded to a daycare on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive around 9:05 a.m. to perform a welfare check after "several juveniles" fell into the pool.

Officers, along with medical personnel responded to the scene. Three children were taken to local hospitals in a critical status, police said.

Despite life-saving efforts, two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospitals. Authorities have not released their identities.

Meanwhile, the status of the third child was later updated to non-life threatening.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Police said Monday that per county protocol for all child deaths, a joint investigation will be launched with the department's Homicide Unit and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.