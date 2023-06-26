1 arrested in south Sacramento shooting that left 17-year-old boy dead

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are now saying that one person has been officially arrested in connection to a south Sacramento shooting that left a 17-year-old dead over the weekend.

Earlier, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced five people, including one minor, had been detained in connection to the homicide investigation.

No other details about the arrest were made available by the sheriff's office.

The five individuals who were previously taken into custody were detained at four separate locations across Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting happened Saturday night near Vintage Park Drive and Breamore Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators believe the incident was gang-related and a gunfight between the victim — a 17-year-old boy — and whoever shot him. A gun was recovered near the victim when first responders arrived.

The teen later died at an area hospital.