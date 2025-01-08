Suspect in attempted robbery at south Sacramento taco stand linked to robbery at Chando's Tacos

Sacramento police call for suspect in Chando's Tacos armed robbery to surrender

SACRAMENTO – A suspect who tried to rob a taco stand at gunpoint in south Sacramento but was taken down by employees was also booked into jail in connection with a robbery at Chando's Tacos last year, police said.

In October, security camera video captured an employee getting hit in the head with a gun, then the suspect demanding the cashier to hand over money.

The suspect got off and was on the run for several months.

Then on Friday, employees were able to fight back a man who attempted to rob them at gunpoint at a taco stand in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Brandon McGrath, was arrested and booked into jail.

On Wednesday, Sacramento police said McGrath was also booked on charges in connection with the Chando's robbery, as well as two other taco stand robberies within the city.