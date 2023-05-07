South Sacramento mobile home catches fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters worked quickly to make sure that a mobile home fire couldn't spread to more structures on Sunday.

The incident happened at the mobile home park along the 8200 block of Tiki Lane in south Sacramento.

Crews responded and found a mobile home quickly going up in smoke. Flames were shooting out of the home – threatening other homes on all sides.

Crews arrived to heavy fire from a single mobile home, which was also threatening adjacent homes to all sides. Crews made an aggressive interior attack and searched the home for victims. Fire spreads incredibly fast in these homes due to the combustible materials used in the… pic.twitter.com/YEb2kdA47Q — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 7, 2023

An aggressive attack was mounted. Firefighters say the homeowner had made it out safely.

Firefighters were able to hold the flames to just that original home. It appears the structure was a total loss.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.