South Sacramento mobile home catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters worked quickly to make sure that a mobile home fire couldn't spread to more structures on Sunday.

The incident happened at the mobile home park along the 8200 block of Tiki Lane in south Sacramento.

Crews responded and found a mobile home quickly going up in smoke. Flames were shooting out of the home – threatening other homes on all sides.

An aggressive attack was mounted. Firefighters say the homeowner had made it out safely.

Firefighters were able to hold the flames to just that original home. It appears the structure was a total loss.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 3:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

