2 arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession right outside of South Placer Jail

ROSEVILLE – Two people are under arrest after they were allegedly found parked right outside the South Placer County Jail with baggies of suspected fentanyl.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, on March 3, a citizen told bailiffs at the court that there were two suspicious people in a vehicle right by the courthouse. Bailiffs looked into it, but then called deputies.

Deputies then spoke with the driver and passenger, then did a search of the driver. That's when two plastic baggies of suspected fentanyl were found, the sheriff's office says.

A search of the vehicle also uncovered a toiletry bag with more suspected fentanyl, deputies say.

Both the driver and passenger – 32-year-old Roseville resident Joseph Duran and 25-year-old Rocklin resident Jenna Frank – were arrested and are facing drug charges.