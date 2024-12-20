14-year-old boy hospitalized in Turlock crash that killed parents and sister dies, family says

14-year-old dies days after crash killed parents and sister in Turlock

TURLOCK – A 14-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his mother, father and sister in Turlock on Sunday has died, according to the family.

Jennifer, Daniel and their 16-year-old daughter, Maddie Lourenco, were killed in a crash while they were on their way to church Sunday morning.

Their daughter, 19-year-old Emma, and 14-year-old son, Matthew, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Jennifer's brother, Jason McClelland, said Matthew died Thursday night while Emma remains "hour by hour in the ICU."

The 14-year-old will be part of the same services for his mother, father and sister. The family will have a viewing Thursday, followed by church services on Friday.

Jennifer was a teacher at Sinclear Elementary School and was Sinclear's Teacher of the Year in 2023-24, the Ceres Unified School District said.

The family was well-known throughout the community.

The crash happened on Sunday morning at the intersection of Lander and Greenway avenues.

The other driver, identified as 22-year-old Uriel Guizar-Negrete of Modesto, was also killed.