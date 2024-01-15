Snowstorms followed by sunshine bring business to Sierra resorts this holiday

SODA SPRINGS - Hundreds of people headed to the Sierra this holiday weekend to hit the slopes.

Sunshine in the Sierra melted away the slow start to the holiday weekend at Boreal. Boarders and skiers were back on the slopes Monday after staying away because of the dangerous travel conditions on I-80.

"We were waiting for the snowstorm to pass because Saturday was kind of crazy," said Jay Robles, who was visiting Boreal from Richmond.

It was a packed parking lot and mountain because when the snow came down, the people came up.

"It's been awesome, like I feel free," said Robles.

Robles was teaching one of his kids how to ski at Boreal on Monday.

"A lot of falling, a lot of sore muscles, but so far he's got the hang of it," Robles told CBS13.

Safety on the slopes is a priority for Boreal, especially after the two avalanches at Palisades last week left one man dead.

"It is much safer here with these runs," said one snowboarder. "Palisades is a much bigger place, so might come to smaller places for a while until everything is pounded in."

The terrain at Boreal is not as steep.

"We don't have the slopes that typically slide here at Boreal," said resort marketing director Tucker Norred.

Norred said the patrollers were still tracking tree wells and conditions to keep a clear path for people. At Boreal, they do not have as much avalanche mitigation equipment, but Norred said it is still important to pay attention to their surroundings on the slopes.

"You make sure you are always skiing with a buddy out there," said Norred. "We also encourage you to stay away from those tree wells."

With more snow in the forecast, Norred expects more people to be out on the mountain again soon.