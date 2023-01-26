Watch CBS News
Sleep Junkie: Would you eat cheese every night before bed for three months for $1K?

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Does eating cheese before bed cause you to have nightmares?
CALIFORNIA — A website is offering $1,000 to cheese lovers to eat their favorite food before bed and document if they have nightmares.

Sleep Junkie is conducting a study by hiring what they call "dairy dreamers" to see if eating cheese before bed will cause you nightmares.

Participants will eat cheese every night and then journal about any dreams or nightmares that take place. They will also log their sleep quality by using a sleep tracker.

The study would begin in March and is expected to last three months. Upon completion, you will be paid $1,000.

