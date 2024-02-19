Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes for fresh powder from Northern California storm

Crowds hit the slopes for fresh powder from Northern California storm

SODA SPRINGS — It's still the holiday weekend and with another atmospheric river in Northern California, the Sierra got some more snow.

Skiers and snowboarders braved the weather at Boreal Mountain, and most people seemed satisfied with the conditions. The biggest worry was packing up and driving back down the mountain.

"Icy. There's going to be a lot of cars heading down at the same time," said a snowboarder named Ethan.

These skiers and snowboarders decided the drive back is a later problem, and they're out enjoying the fresh powder.

"There's a lot of powder. The lifts working good, and we really enjoy it," said skier Shlomi Ohana.

The drive to Boreal was filled with slush and rain, but once CBS13 reached the slopes, the snow started coming down pretty hard.

"It was fun, hard," said a man named Itamar, who was on his way to make another run down the hill.

Though he wasn't the only one going for a run, not everyone was stoked about the windy conditions.

"It's nice. It's powdery with a snowboard. I may get stuck, eat it a little," Ethan said. "It's not that bad. It's just a little bit in my face, too. I don't really like that."

There's an avalanche warning in effect for the backcountry through Tuesday.