5 hospitalized after ski lift incident at Tahoe's Heavenly resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — At least five people were hospitalized after an incident on a Heavenly Ski Resort chairlift, officials confirmed Monday.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the ski resort near the Stagecoach Lodge. All five patients were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatment. The nature and extent of their injuries was not yet known.

A spokesperson for Heavenly Ski Resort issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. confirming an incident occurred on the Comet Express chairlift but did not say how the five individuals were injured. The statement said:

"Heavenly Mountain Resort can confirm an incident occurred on its Comet Express chairlift today, Monday, December 23, 2024. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident."

CBS Sacramento obtained images from a witness at the resort who said they saw one chairlift slide backward into another, forcing riders to fall to the ground.

xamfed/Reddit

Heavenly Ski Resort said they are investigating the incident.