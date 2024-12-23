Watch CBS News
Local News

5 hospitalized after ski lift incident at Tahoe's Heavenly resort

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — At least five people were hospitalized after an incident on a Heavenly Ski Resort chairlift, officials confirmed Monday. 

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the ski resort near the Stagecoach Lodge. All five patients were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno for treatment. The nature and extent of their injuries was not yet known. 

A spokesperson for Heavenly Ski Resort issued a statement shortly after 3 p.m. confirming an incident occurred on the Comet Express chairlift but did not say how the five individuals were injured. The statement said:

"Heavenly Mountain Resort can confirm an incident occurred on its Comet Express chairlift today, Monday, December 23, 2024. The safety of our guests is our top priority and the resort is investigating the incident."

CBS Sacramento obtained images from a witness at the resort who said they saw one chairlift slide backward into another, forcing riders to fall to the ground.

ski lift incident heavenly
xamfed/Reddit

Heavenly Ski Resort said they are investigating the incident.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.