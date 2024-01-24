Sister of Stockton teen killed in hit-and-run sends message for answers: "Please just come forward"

STOCKTON -- The family of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in Stockton, while riding his bike, is calling on the community for answers about what happened earlier this week.

Jayden Walker, 14, was riding his bike alone on East French Camp Road when Stockton police say he was hit by a vehicle. There is no suspect information.

Jacqueline Cotton, Jayden's sister, told CBS13 that their family is planning his funeral while the suspected hit-and-run driver is still out there.

"Honestly, it just felt like I couldn't process it. It felt like it wasn't true because the kids around here had said that they had seen him that day," Cotton said.

She described her brother as outgoing. He loved football and Minecraft and hanging out with his friends. Cotton said Walker didn't live at home but was living at a behavior group home and saw the family multiple times a week.

When Cotton got the news of what happened, that her brother was found dead in a ditch along the roadway, she said they were in shock.

"It's really hard to process, and like, it's been really hard for us. I mean, we loved him. He was our brother and at the end of the day, it's like...it just feels like a piece of our heart has been taken away," she said.

Cotton hopes that by sharing Walker's story, someone with information will come forward. She said the medical examiner told their family he was likely killed before he was found on Monday morning.

Cotton said she is hopeful someone saw something and has surveillance video or information on what happened to her brother.

"Please just come forward," she said.