Boy, 14, killed in hit-and-run while riding bike in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run in the Stockton area on Monday.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. along East French Camp Road.

Investigators said the boy was riding his bike in the area when he was hit by an unknown assailant. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

There were no descriptions available of the suspect vehicle or its driver.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision or have information that could help law enforcement officials identify a suspect is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.

First published on January 22, 2024 / 5:37 PM PST

