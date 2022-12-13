Sierra residents begin digging out of snow following weekend storm

DONNER LAKE — After a weekend of the Sierra getting blanketed by the storm, there's a rush to quickly dig out of the snow.

Snow-covered trees and mountainsides make for a stunning winter wonderland. It's an amazing sight to see until you have to dig yourself out of it.

The recent winter storm batch has firefighters on alert. The Truckee Fire Protection District said it's working with neighborhoods to get the word out about clearing areas near fire hydrants and propane tanks.

Off the highway, neighborhood streets in Donner Lake were buried in snow.

Even before this winter storm began, concerns rose over the potential for the mountain snow to be wet and heavy.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District issued a snow day Monday citing concerns about road conditions and access for buses to travel safely.

Alex Rodriguez spent the day helping his dad clear off snow from this property.

"We're going back tomorrow. Just wanted to get some extra money today," he said on Monday.

As for traveling on Interstate 80, chain controls are lifted. Caltrans worked around the clock to clear the interstate but drivers were still warned about slick spots and speed.

"We're used to driving this and know to be prepared. So, lots of water, warm clothes just in case we get stranded," said Melissa McClure of Lincoln.