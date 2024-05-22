Watch CBS News
Efforts underway to prevent ship Aurora from sinking, spilling fuel into San Joaquin County waters

By Brandon Downs

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Crews are working to prevent a 300-foot cruise ship that is docked in San Joaquin County waters from sinking and spilling fuel. 

The sheriff's office said the ship Aurora was sinking near Herman and Helen's, in the area of Empire Tract and Eight Mile Road, on Wednesday morning after it suffered a hole and began taking on water. 

The ship was also leaking diesel fuel and oil into the Delta Waterway.

The San Joaquin County Boating Safety Unit and other ground units are at the scene trying to coordinate efforts to contain the spill.

Cal OES, California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard Pollution Response Team have been contacted.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Brandon Downs

First published on May 22, 2024 / 11:54 AM PDT

