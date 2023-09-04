Authorities responding to sunken tug boat in San Joaquin Delta spilling oil, fuel

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Authorities are warning that a sunken tug boat in the Delta is leaking diesel fuel and oil.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the submerged boat is in the Empire Tract area, near Herman and Helen's.

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office's Boating Safety Unit is at the scene, coordinating efforts to contain the spill, they say. Outside agencies have been called to to assist, including Environmental Health, Office of Emergency Services, Fish & Wildlife, Woodbridge Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard Pollution Response Team.

Boaters are urged to avoid the area, and those already in the area are urged to use caution.