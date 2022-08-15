Sheriff's office identifies sweatshirt with words "odd future" Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared

PLACER COUNTY - The Placer County Sheriff's Office has identified yet another piece of clothing that Kiely Rodni was wearing the night before she disappeared.

Missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni, 16, was seen on video at a party wearing a white hoodie bearing the words "ODD FUTURE" across it in pink lettering, the sheriff's office now says.

"We have developed information that Kiely was seen in a video earlier in the evening at the party wearing the white sweatshirt pictured in this photo," Placer County Sheriff's Office stated on Facebook Sunday.

A sweatshirt the sheriff's office says Kiely Rodni wore at the party. Placer County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says it's unclear whether Kiely was wearing the sweatshirt when she was last seen.

This is the second sweatshirt connected to the missing teen. On the day before she disappeared, she was loaned a hoodie with the Lana Del Ray lyrics "you don't want to be forgotten, you just want to disappear."

This is the ninth day that Rodni has been missing. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground after a party attended by 200-300 people.

Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plate number 8YUR127, also remains missing. Her phone has been out of service since she vanished.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.

This photo was recently taken of Kiely before she went missing. Please look at the necklaces she is wearing. We ask anyone who has/may have seen her necklaces to please call our tip line (530) 581-6320 Option 7, or email our tip portal sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov pic.twitter.com/uTVZOEKmL2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 11, 2022

Prior to that, the sheriff's department tweeted out a surveillance video image showing Kiely at a Truckee business on Aug. 5. That image showed her wearing a black top similar to the one pictured above, green Dickies-style pants, and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about Rodni's whereabouts is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office at 𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟_𝐭𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐬@𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐫.𝐜𝐚.𝐠𝐨𝐯 𝐨𝐫 (𝟓𝟑𝟎) 𝟓𝟖𝟏-𝟔𝟑𝟐𝟎 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟕.